If the Toronto Raptors want Scottie Barnes to reach his potential as a franchise piece, they will have to eventually trade Pascal Siakam.

That’s according to former NBA player Drew Gooden who was commentating on the development of Barnes during the Raptors’ 114-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.

“If they want development from Scottie Barnes and feature him as a franchise piece, you got to make moves,” Gooden said on the Washington Wizards broadcast of the game (via @enra6ed). “I just don’t think him and Siakam can co-exist.”

“If they want development from Scottie Barnes and feature him as a franchise piece, they need to make moves. I just don’t think him & Siakam can co-exist” – Wizards broadcast during the Raptors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/24OANllNFV — ‏ً (@enra6ed) March 27, 2023

It’s certainly a hot take that will divide the Raptors community.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the majority of Toronto fans would have disagreed last season, it’s fair to say things have changed given how underwhelming the regular season has been as a whole this year.

There’s no doubt that Siakam is the best player on the team while Barnes is the franchise centerpiece expected to be a future star for many years to come.

But such is basketball where eventually, you will have to make tough decisions and if trading Siakam can land Toronto a number of pieces that can complement Barnes and help him reach the next level, it’s certainly something general manager Masai Ujiri will consider.

But at the same time, who is to say Siakam and Barnes can’t co-exist and improve going forward given that this is still just their second season playing together? The decision will ultimately lie in Ujiri’s hands.

For now, the Raptors are still in a good position to make the playoffs again, at least via the play-in spots. Nick Nurse’s men are currently the No. 8 seed behind the seventh-placed Atlanta Hawks with both teams sporting a 37-38 record.