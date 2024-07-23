The sting of missing the 2024 playoffs lingers for the Toronto Raptors. That's especially after an early exit in the previous year's postseason. Yes, Scottie Barnes' emergence has been somewhat of a bright spot. However, the team's lack of consistent outside shooting and playmaking were glaring weaknesses exposed throughout the 2023-24 campaign. With a solid young core in place, Bobby Webster, the Raptors' shrewd general manager, faces a crucial offseason in shaping the team's future. Yes, some key decisions have already been made. Still, the hunt for a specific type of player remains paramount. The Toronto Raptors need a floor spacer who can stretch the defense and create open looks for himself and his teammates.

The Raptors' 2024 Offseason So Far

Toronto handled its two most critical 2024 offseason tasks. They exercised Bruce Brown's $23 million team option and re-signed Immanuel Quickley. Now, the path forward in free agency has become much clearer.

As the Raptors embark on the first full year of their rebuild, they have several needs to address. These included backup point guard, size, and shooting. Following these moves and with Bruce Brown retained, they have just under $12 million available to enhance their roster.

Waiving Two Players

Keep in mind that the organization recently announced the waiving of Sasha Vezenkov and Javon Freeman-Liberty. This creates an open NBA roster spot.

Recall that Vezenkov, who hails from Cyprus and also holds Bulgarian and Greek nationality, is a celebrated player in Europe. He won the 2023 EuroLeague MVP with Olympiacos in Greece and boasts an impressive list of accomplishments on the continent. In his first NBA season with the Kings, Vezenkov averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in 42 games.

Freeman-Liberty, on the other hand, averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 22 games for the Raptors during the 2023-24 season. His release was a cost-saving measure. He was due an additional $50,000 in guaranteed salary on July 23. The decision came shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Currently, the Raptors have 12 players under contract for next season and three players on two-way contracts. We'll see how that pans out.

The Critical Need for Floor Spacers

One need that can't be overlooked is acquiring players who can stretch the floor. This would provide Scottie Barnes with the space to operate and facilitate. Meanwhile, we have Jakob Poeltl anchoring the paint in the foreseeable future.

Here we will assess the biggest need that the Toronto Raptors must still address during the 2024 NBA free agency period.

Who's Left?

NBA free agency is all but over. By now, the biggest moves are well known. Paul George signed a max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers being the summer's standout transaction. Not surprisingly, LeBron James has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $101 million deal. That's slightly below the initially reported $104 million, which keeps the Lakers just under the crucial second-apron line.

Following George, the highest-ranked players on the 2024 free agent list to change teams were Isaiah Hartenstein and DeMar DeRozan. Hartenstein left New York for a three-year, $87 million deal with Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, DeRozan joined the Kings via a three-year sign-and-trade worth just under $74 million.

So, who's left? Only three relatively big names remain unsigned: Tyus Jones, Isaac Okoro, and Markelle Fultz.

Tyus Jones

Jones would be a solid backup point guard option for the Raptors. He could relieve some pressure off Immanuel Quickley and provide steady playmaking. However, his scoring limitations wouldn't address the Raptors' pressing need for a player who can consistently stretch the defense.

Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro is an intriguing young defender, but his offensive limitations are even more pronounced than Jones'. While his development as a shooter could be enticing, relying on him to be a consistent floor spacer wouldn't be wise.

Markelle Fultz

Of course, Markelle Fultz is a wild card. Having said that, he has the potential to be a dynamic scorer. On the flip side, his injury history and inconsistent jumper raise red flags. Yes, his size could help defensively. However, the Raptors need a more reliable shooter first and foremost.

Looking Ahead

Ultimately, the ideal target will depend on the Raptors' financial flexibility and willingness to potentially dip into the luxury tax. But one thing is certain: addressing the team's lack of shooting is no longer optional. It's a necessity for the Raptors to take the next step and become true contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The pieces are in place; a young, energetic core led by a blossoming superstar in Scottie Barnes. With the addition of a sharpshooter who can consistently knock down threes, the Raptors could unlock their full potential and challenge for a championship in the years to come. The clock is ticking for Webster, and the success of the 2024-25 Raptors hinges on his ability to address this critical need.