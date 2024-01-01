Immanuel Quickley spoke about the shocking trade to the Toronto Raptors, and his potential fit with the team.

The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks agreed to a shocking trade, with OG Anunoby going to New York as the headliner with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, and RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick going to Toronto. Immanuel Quickley addressed the media for the first time since the trade with the Raptors went down, and he spoke about his initial reaction to the trade.

“I thought it was a dream because I had just woke up,” Quickley said via Josh Lewenberg of TSN. “Toronto's a great city. I'm glad to be here and excited to get started.”

Quickley was a key part of the Knicks turning things around as a franchise over the last couple of years, and he was in contention for sixth man of the year last season. However, he was never going to have a role that might have fit his potential due to the presence of Jalen Brunson. Now, Quickley should have a chance to start with the Raptors. Quickley said he prefers to play on the ball, and with an expanded opportunity he is hoping to show that he can make plays and elevate teammates around him, according to Lewenberg.

Quickley also dished on his fit with Scottie Barnes, who is having a strong season.

“The type of talent he is makes it a lot easier for players like me to thrive on both sides of the ball,” Quickley said, via Lewenberg. “Playing with somebody that is 6-10, can pass, dribble, shoot, defend, that makes the game really easy.”

It will be interesting to see how Quickley fares in a bigger role. Anunoby was a key member of Toronto the last few years, bringing quality defense and outside shooting, especially from the corners.

This trade will be important for the future of both franchises. The Knicks have a wing defender they have been looking for, while the Raptors hope that both Quickley and RJ Barrett are key young players for the future as the roster undergoes a likely re-tool over the next few seasons.