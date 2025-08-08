Drew Brees was one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he was playing, and he has the stats to show with the New Orleans Saints. He was known for passing, and not much for using his legs, but when he did, he made the most of it. Brees was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show, and he found out from Patrick himself that the longest run of his career was 23 yards.

In his entire career, he ran for 700 yards.

Brees let it be known that he was more focused on getting his teammates the ball. He's not the only quarterback who didn't use their legs as much, with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning being on the list as well. Patrick then asked Brees if he would beat those two quarterbacks in a foot race.

“I'd smoke [Manning], crush him,” Brees said. “He's all torso. Brady would be at the 25-yard line when I cross the 40.”

Drew Brees says he'd crush Peyton Manning and @TomBrady in a foot race 🤣 "I'd smoke [Manning], crush him… Brady would be at the 25 yard line when I cross the 40." pic.twitter.com/RopdPGcYQU — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 8, 2025

Brees wasn't the fastest, but neither were Manning and Brady. Most people would probably take the former Saints quarterback in a race. Now, when it comes to throwing the ball, there may need to be a conversation that's had. When all three players were at the top of their game, you couldn't go wrong with either choice.

Brees is probably the most successful Saints player in team history, as he's broken records and also won a championship. His resume is full of accomplishments, and in 2024, he was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

This year, Brees also became eligible for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Philip Rivers, and Jason Witten. It would not be a surprise to see Brees voted in sooner rather than later, and many Saints fans would love to see him get in.