Deion Sanders has dedicated much of his life to football, and through that sport, he has been able to share a famously close bond with his sons. On Friday night, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach will endure a surreal experience as he gets set to watch but not coach Shedeur Sanders.

The polarizing quarterback prospect will also venture into unfamiliar territory. He will start for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason game versus the Carolina Panthers without having his father and longtime coach to turn to on the sidelines.

Although their paths are no longer intersecting on the gridiron, these two confident men still lean on each other. Deion Sanders is bracing himself for an unusual viewing experience, but he fully expects his 23-year-old son to dazzle in Bank of America Stadium.

“It's going to be strange for both of us,” the all-time great defensive back told reporters in Boulder, via NFL on ClutchPoints. “Me going out there taking that walk and him taking that walk, and he knows that I'm not there. That's different for him, but he's so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game. He's approaching it like a game.”

What will Clevealnd do with its crowded QB room?

Although the Browns will not say it, this is an important matchup for both Shedeur Sanders and the franchise. Including the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, they currently have four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are all ahead of Sanders on the unofficial depth chart, a decision that has rubbed many fans the wrong way. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is unlikely to retain all of them when the regular season begins.

Considering that Sanders plunged all the way to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, much to the dismay of the public, he is not guaranteed a locker. Although judging by reports out of training camp, the Second Team All-American has performed solidly to this point.

There are plenty who believe he deserves more reps than fellow rookie Gabriel and former first-rounder Kenny Pickett, but the Browns have made their present stance quite clear.

If both of those signal-callers were healthy, Stefanski would probably not be starting Sanders. That is the reality of the situation, but the young Texan can change that narrative by lighting up the Panthers in preseason play.

He understands what this night means. It is another chance to show that he does in fact possess the talent and work ethic to develop into a successful NFL quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders will try to raise his stock in Browns-Panthers game

Deion Sanders, who has a big year ahead as well after overcoming bladder cancer, is not worried in the least about how his kin will perform or handle all the outside noise.

“He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said. “He don't get caught up in all the rhetoric in the media. He's far beyond that… And I can't wait to see him play…. But I'm praying for him, and God has set him up and placed him in the perfect position that he needs to be in. He's going to be a problem out there tonight.”

The Cleveland Browns are desperate for a long-term option at quarterback after the Deshaun Watson debacle and decades of mismanaging the position. They may have been hesitant to draft Sanders, but whether they realize it or not, they are counting on him to shatter their expectations.

While his journey to the pros has been unconventional and filled with uncertainty, the newcomer can take a big step in the right direction in Charlotte.