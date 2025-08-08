Germany is set to open EuroBasket 2025 later this month, and Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder is making it clear how highly he regards Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

As the defending FIBA World Cup champions prepare for their first group-stage matchup against Montenegro on Aug. 27, Schroder praised Wagner’s impact on both ends of the court. Speaking to German media in an interview translated by Julian Eschenbach of Basketball Network, Schroder reflected on the 23-year-old’s dominance during a key stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season.

“He had a stretch where he scored 30 to 35 points and won 11 games,” Schroder said. “So, this guy is built differently.”

Wagner, entering his fifth NBA season, delivered a career year for Orlando despite missing significant time due to injury. The forward averaged 24.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field over 60 appearances. He was sidelined earlier in the year with a torn oblique, an injury that also affected Magic teammate Paolo Banchero during the same campaign.

When Banchero was out of the lineup for a 20-game span, Wagner elevated his game further. Over that stretch, he averaged 26.1 points, six rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field, helping the Magic maintain their momentum in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“He should have already become an All-Star this year but unfortunately got injured,” Schroder said. “He definitely would have made the All-NBA First Team.”

Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder aim to build on Germany’s World Cup gold in EuroBasket 2025

Schroder, who earned tournament MVP honors in Germany’s gold-medal run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, emphasized that Wagner’s value extends beyond his on-court production.

“His gameplay is amazing, but his character is even better,” Schroder said. “He’s a good guy, a cool guy… down to earth, doesn’t think he’s better than anyone else.”

Wagner and Schroder have been central figures in Germany’s recent rise on the international stage. Their success at the 2023 FIBA World Cup marked the country’s first-ever gold medal in the competition, with Wagner playing a key role alongside his veteran teammate. The duo now turns its attention to EuroBasket, where Germany will aim to build on that historic achievement.

For Orlando, Wagner’s continued growth is equally significant. The Magic have made back-to-back postseason appearances, and his development as a consistent scoring threat alongside Banchero and newly acquired guard Desmond Bane is expected to be a focal point heading into the 2025-26 season.

Germany’s group-stage opener against Montenegro will be the first test in a tournament where Wagner’s improved 3-point form and all-around skill set could play a pivotal role. For Schroder, there is no doubt about what his younger teammate brings to the floor — a combination of elite talent and grounded personality that has already made him one of basketball’s most respected young stars.