Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors produced a handful of worrying injuries for both teams. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams exited the game in the first half with respective injuries, and now, it’s the Raptors who were bitten by the injury bug after OG Anunoby was forced to sit out the remainder of the matchup with an ankle problem.

Anunoby left the game early in the second half with what is currently being diagnosed as a jammed right ankle. In the video below, you can see the Raptors stud walking gingerly to the bench while the game was still in play. Anunoby already knew at that point that something was wrong:

Celts cut the lead to 66-61 and Anunoby looks to be hurt.. pic.twitter.com/XRjxqctQ4i — KWAPT (@KWAPT) January 21, 2023

According to reports, OG had every intention of returning after getting his ankle checked by the medical crew. He was already preparing to return to the ballgame when he was advised that this just wasn’t going to be the case. The silver lining here is that the Raptors are saying that the decision to rule him out for the remainder of the contest was merely precautionary. Nevertheless, we should find out more about the injury once more tests are done on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet was unable to go on Saturday with a sore right rib. The Celtics, on the other hand, did not have Jayson Tatum available for the contest. This game was riddled with injuries from the get-go, and OG Anunoby also ended up getting a knock himself. Hopefully, there are no more injuries from here on out.