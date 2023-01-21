Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was forced to exit Saturday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to a worrisome ankle injury.

Smart sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the game. After getting the ball off a hand-off, his right ankle tweaked awkwardly and the veteran guard knew something was off. He immediately called for help and had to be checked on the floor.

The 28-year-old had to be helped off the floor as he was unable to put any weight on his right foot.

Marcus Smart had to be helped off the court after he went down with an apparent ankle injury. Celtics say he will not return to the game against the Raptors 🙏pic.twitter.com/zzO0nDGKrt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 21, 2023

The severity of Smart’s injury has yet to be known, but the way he injured his ankle certainly doesn’t look good. The Celtics said he has a right ankle sprain.

Hopes are high that it’s not as serious as it looked, though Boston fans should be prepared if their defensive anchor has to be sidelined for some time because of the issue.

Marcus Smart’s injury is definitely a big blow to the team. They also lost Robert Williams III due to a left knee hyper extension, and they were already without Jayson Tatum in the contest as the superstar nurses a sore wrist.

Smart had two points, two rebounds and four assists in the 16 minutes he played prior to his exit. He is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this year. If he’s to be sidelined for long, Malcolm Brogdon will be tasked to handle the playmaking and scoring duties for Boston.