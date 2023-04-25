The Toronto Raptors will get a key veteran piece next season as Otto Porter Jr. picked up the player option in his contract for next season, according to Shams Charania.

Porter Jr. will make $6.3 million next season. He was limited to just eight games this season due to a season-ending foot injury he suffered in January. He started two games, averaging 5.5 points per game for the year.

Porter Jr. won a championship with the Golden State Warriors last season, starting the last three games of the NBA Finals. The 2023-2024 season will be Porter Jr’s 11th in the NBA after he was drafted by the Washington Wizards with the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He has averaged 10.5 points and 5 rebounds a game for his career while shooting just under 48 percent from the field.

The Raptors signed Porter Jr. to a deal worth $12.2 million across two years last July in hopes that he could add to a lack of veteran presence on the team. Toronto had just three players with more than five years of experience on the roster this season, one of them being Porter Jr.

The Raptors went an even 41-41, losing in the play-in tournament to the Chicago Bulls. Toronto is now four seasons removed from their run to the NBA title. The franchise looks to get back to winning ways before it continues to dip in the top-heavy Eastern Conference landscape next season. Otto Porter Jr. hopes to be a part of that ascension at least for one season.