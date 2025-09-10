The San Francisco 49ers started the 2025 season on a high note. San Francisco defeated Seattle 17-13 on a game-winning touchdown from backup tight end Jake Tonges. But the win came at a cost. George Kittle is already on injured reserve, and now 49ers QB Brock Purdy could miss some time with multiple injuries.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan declared on Wednesday that Purdy is “a long shot” to play against the Saints, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Purdy is dealing with a toe and left shoulder injuries after Week 1's win against the Seahawks.

Purdy was considered day-to-day immediately after Week 1. But now Shanahan says Purdy could miss “multiple weeks” per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shanahan originally declared that Purdy's toe is a bigger issue than his shoulder.

“I'd probably say the toe's worse than the shoulder… We've got to see how it heals and how the week goes.”

Backup quarterback Mac Jones could be in line to start for the 49ers if Purdy is unable to go on Sunday.

“If he (Jones) has to go this week, he'll lead the guys. The guys will believe in him and I know he'll do his job at a high level,” Shanahan said on Monday.

Hopefully Purdy can get healthy as soon as possible.

49ers could finally see “original plan” if Mac Jones starts in Week 2

The 49ers could have a rare opportunity to learn what might have been.

San Francisco was reportedly very interested in Mac Jones ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. If Purdy does miss time, they can finally see how Jones performs in Shanahan's system.

“If Brock Purdy can’t start on Sunday that would be interesting,” Schefter said on Tuesday. “That would be interesting because then we would finally get to see Mac Jones start a game for the 49ers. The quarterback that we had linked to them in the draft which they traded up to go draft Trey Lance. I don’t care what anybody tells me, I know they traded up to that spot with the intent initially to go take Mac Jones, only to change their minds in the process and go take Trey Lance instead. So that would be really interesting if it comes down like that.”

But Jones will not be dropped into an ideal situation.

The 49ers are missing George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and several other offensive weapons. Jones will be tasked with making the most of a bad situation.

It will be fascinating to see how the 49ers prepare for the Saints with Jones likely under center.