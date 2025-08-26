The Toronto Raptors head into NBA 2K26 with a roster that looks competitive on paper but somehow doesn’t get the proper respect in the ratings department. After a quiet offseason that saw them hold steady while adding rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, the Raptors are being painted as a middle-of-the-road team in 2K26. The issue? Several of their ratings simply don’t add up to the players’ real on-court production.

When you dig into the details, the Raptors’ roster is filled with both underrated contributors and overrated placeholders. These inconsistencies matter for both fans who play with the Raptors in MyNBA or Online and for the larger conversation around how Toronto is perceived as a franchise.

Let’s break down why NBA 2K26 got the Raptors’ ratings completely wrong and spotlight five players whose ratings deserve serious correction.

Scottie Barnes: Underrated at 85 OVR

Scottie Barnes is the unquestioned cornerstone of the Toronto Raptors, and while an 85 overall is respectable, it does not properly reflect the leap he took last season. Barnes improved across every statistical category: scoring, playmaking, and defense, and firmly planted himself as an All-Star-level player.

His 67 three-point rating is particularly egregious. While Barnes isn’t an elite shooter, his consistency from deep improved dramatically enough to warrant at least a 72-74 rating. Coupled with his ability to finish above the rim (80 dunk) and create offense for teammates, he should be hovering around an 87 or 88 OVR, not stuck in the mid-80s.

NBA 2K26 seems to still be grading Barnes on the player he was two years ago rather than the two-way force he is today.

Brandon Ingram: Overrated at 84 OVR

At first glance, Brandon Ingram’s 84 overall looks fair, but when you look at how much his efficiency dipped last season, it feels inflated. Ingram’s midrange-heavy style hasn’t translated into the kind of winning impact Toronto hoped for when trading for him.

His 81 three-point rating is far too generous, given his volume and percentages that remain inconsistent. While Ingram can get hot, he hasn’t been a reliable deep threat across a full season. Add in his streaky defense and tendency to disappear late in games, and his rating should probably be closer to 81 or 82 OVR.

NBA 2K26 overvalued his name recognition instead of his actual production.

Immanuel Quickley: Underrated at 81 OVR

Immanuel Quickley’s 81 overall feels like a slap in the face after what he produced once given a starting role. Quickley emerged as not just a microwave scorer but a legitimate floor general who gave the Raptors stability in the backcourt.

His 82 three-point rating is fair, but his overall rating undersells his impact. Quickley is one of the better perimeter defenders among starting point guards and has grown into a clutch shot-maker. His playmaking improvements, particularly in pick-and-rolls with Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes, suggest he should be closer to 83 or 84 OVR.

For a franchise desperately looking for a reliable guard post-Fred VanVleet, Quickley deserve more love.

Gradey Dick: Underrated at 79 OVR

Gradey Dick enters his third NBA season as one of the Raptors’ most important floor spacers, yet NBA 2K26 barely acknowledges it. A 79 overall doesn’t reflect the strides he made in his two years as a shot-creator, secondary ball-handler, and improved defender.

His 78 three-point rating is laughable given he was drafted specifically for his sharpshooting ability and flashed that potential in Year 1. He should easily be in the 81-83 range for three-point shooting alone. Combine that with a steadily improving midrange and a sneaky 75 dunk rating, and his ceiling is much higher than what 2K handed him.

Toronto is banking on Dick to evolve into a reliable starting-caliber wing, something his current 2K26 profile ignores.

Jamal Shead: Overrated at 76 OVR

Rookie point guard Jamal Shead slots in at 76 overall, which feels strangely high for someone yet to log a single NBA minute. While Shead’s defensive instincts and playmaking upside are intriguing, rating him at the same level as Ochai Agbaji or Jonathan Mogbo doesn’t make sense.

His 76 three-point rating is also inflated. At Houston, Shead wasn’t a knockdown shooter; his strengths came from running an offense and setting the tone defensively. A more realistic rating would be 73 OVR with a capped shooting grade until he proves otherwise.

This is another case of 2K over-projecting rookies while undercutting established contributors.

Collin Murray-Boyles is invisible

The Raptors’ rookie, Collin Murray-Boyles, received a 72 overall, but 2K didn’t give him the proper shooting grades that highlight why Toronto drafted him in the first place. He was one of the most reliable shooters in his draft class, yet his three-point rating isn’t even listed.

Given the Raptors’ desperate need for floor spacing, it’s baffling that NBA 2K26 ignored one of his primary skills. Even at a 72 OVR, he should at least have a 77-78 three-point rating to reflect his potential role as a catch-and-shoot option.

Toronto Raptors' ratings tell the wrong story

When you step back, the issue with the Raptors’ NBA 2K26 ratings isn’t just individual misjudgments; it’s the narrative they create. Toronto is painted as a mediocre, middle-tier team with no upside. In reality, the Raptors have one of the more balanced rosters in the East.

Instead of reflecting a team on the rise, NBA 2K26 pigeonholes the Raptors as stagnant. For fans who want to play with this roster, that means underwhelming in-game performance compared to what they’ve shown on the court.

The Toronto Raptors may not have had a splashy offseason, but their roster is better than NBA 2K26 gives them credit for. Between underrated stars like Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley and overvalued names like Brandon Ingram and Jamal Shead, the inconsistencies are glaring.

Toronto deserves to be seen as more than just a middle-of-the-pack team in NBA 2K26. If the ratings were adjusted to reflect actual production, the Raptors would look much more like the competitive, balanced squad they are in reality.

Until then, Raptors fans will have to live with what feels like another year of being overlooked, in both the NBA and the digital world of 2K.