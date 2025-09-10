Patrick Beverley expressed disbelief this week after reports surfaced that free agent Ben Simmons turned down a one-year minimum contract offer from the New York Knicks. Speaking on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, the former NBA guard reacted strongly to the rumored rejection, emphasizing the significance of an offer from a major market franchise.

“My thing is this right, you got an offer from the Knicks right?” Beverley said. “And we don’t know how true it is or not. We’re just basically going off what we all see in the media right? But the media is saying he turned down a deal with the Knicks. And I’m like, you don’t ever turn down that deal. Lakers, Knicks come calling, them deals you don’t turn down. It's like the f—ing Dallas Cowboys calling or the Chiefs calling or some s—t. You don’t turn down big markets down for whatever reason, especially not for money.”

The comments stem from a report by NBA insider Marc Stein earlier this week that indicated Simmons had declined a minimum contract offer from the Knicks. However, that report has since been disputed by multiple insiders with ties to New York, who stated the Knicks never officially made an offer to Simmons. Despite the conflicting accounts, Simmons has drawn limited interest in free agency. The Knicks and the Boston Celtics were reportedly the only two teams to express some level of engagement.

Patrick Beverley questions Ben Simmons’ reported Knicks snub as agent drops him

Following the news of the supposed rejection, Simmons' agent Bernie Lee officially dropped him as a client, further complicating the 28-year-old’s free agency outlook.

Beverley, speaking from the perspective of a veteran role player, stressed the importance of seizing such opportunities, especially for players whose recent production may not justify greater compensation.

“So, I'm thinking of like, okay, cool. I get my opportunity. New coach, new system. They want me, right?” Beverley continued. “If they want me, that mean I'm going to play, right? So, what I don't like the minimum. I haven't done anything to deserve anything else. So, I have to take it for what it is. That's the thing. Mother f—-ers want more money, but Mother f—-ers ain't doing no more producing.”

Simmons, the former No. 1 overall pick, played 51 games last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers after being bought out midseason. He averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. His minutes and production declined significantly in the postseason.

As Simmons remains unsigned, and speculation continues over what offers he may or may not have received, Beverley’s comments add to growing public scrutiny of the three-time All-Star’s current standing in the league. The Knicks, meanwhile, are expected to continue evaluating affordable options as they reshape the roster ahead of the 2025–26 season.