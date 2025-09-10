The Dallas Wings will play their final game of the 2025 WNBA season on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury. Dallas' 9-34 record is currently the worst mark in the league. It has been a difficult season for the Wings, but there is hope for the future. Chris Koclanes — who will officially complete his first season as a head coach in the WNBA on Thursday — has endured an up-and-down first year with Dallas. What has been Koclanes' biggest challenge this season?

“That's a good question,” Koclanes responded when hearing the question. He then took a few moments to think before delivering his answer. “Honestly just navigating everything for the first time… But luckily I've had tremendous support from the organization top down and from our assistant coaches and our extended staff to help me, guide me in navigating all of those decisions.”

Koclanes has received criticism from fans throughout the '25 campaign. He's also had to deal with navigating a season full of injuries. It remains to be seen if the Wings will bring Koclanes back next year. Either way, 2025 has presented learning opportunities for Koclanes.

The Wings head coach addressed the process of preparing for games while dealing with injury concerns on the team.

“As far as game-planning and prepping, you're trying to figure out who is available,” Koclanes said. “When you get the initial, you're really leaning on your medical staff… What are they (player) listed at? What does this mean? Because it impacts who is on the floor, it impacts how you're trying to play on both sides of the ball. It's just another layer to it. When players are missing, just other people being ready to step up and fill bigger roles.

“It's just another aspect of game-management that as a first-time head coach, have just learned a ton and gained a lot of experience. And ultimately having that patience and being able to go with the flow and figure it out night in and night out.”

Chris Koclanes and the Wings will look to finish the season on a high note against the Mercury on Thursday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST.