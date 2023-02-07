With the February 9th NBA trade deadline only two days away, many of the league’s players and executives have their attention turned to the Toronto Raptors organization. Despite heading into the 2022-23 campaign with legitimate playoff expectations, the Raptors own just the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference. And because the team has drastically underperformed, several of its players have seen their names featured heavily in trade rumors as of late, such as O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and namely, former All-Star Pascal Siakam.

Siakam recently spoke to the media about his current mindset with the trade deadline fast approaching, per a tweet from Sportsnet’s Michael Grange:

“I never know what’s happening. Even when you guys ask me all these questions, I don’t know what’s going on. I’m focused on the game and that’s pretty much it… I’m blessed to be able to live my dream and play the game that I love and getting compensated for it. At the end of the day, I understand being here, Year 7 for me, it’s a business and I get it. I’ve seen people go, l’ve seen people get here, so nothing surprises me.”

Siakam, 28, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the Raptors organization. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 45 appearances this season. While Siakam is enjoying a career year in almost every facet, his scoring efficiency is down from the year prior — Siakam’s current 46.9% field-goal percentage is a far cry from his 49.4% clip the year prior.