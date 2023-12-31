Toronto Raptors stalwart Pascal Siakam opens up on the trade of OG Anunoby as his future with the team remains in doubt.

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors weren't happy about OG Anunoby being traded to the New York Knicks. Adding insult to injury, a shorthanded Toronto team fell to the lowly Detroit Pistons mere hours after the deal was announced, victims of the longest losing streak in NBA history finally coming an end.

Siakam addressed the trade after the game, implying the Raptors let related dismay affect their play in Detroit.

“Yeah, it sucks. It’s not easy,” he said of Anunoby's exit, per Erik Koreen of The Athletic. “And I think for some people, it is the first time. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it happen. So I understand. We got to be able to move on from it. That’s what it’s about.”

Unfortunately for Siakam, he won't be able to escape more trade drama leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. A rumored trade candidate dating back to the start of last season, he's playing on an expiring contract in 2023-24, and Anunoby being sent to the New York Knicks indicates Raptors management is finally ready to revamp the roster and build around Barnes.

Indeed, Toronto is reportedly still “exploring” potential Siakam deals, but has yet to make any traction. Expect that to change over the next couple weeks, with the 2019 NBA champion's days playing north of the border likely numbered.

Regardless, just like he did Saturday night while dropping 35 points against the Pistons, Siakam will “everything” within his power to try and keep the Raptors competitive.

“I just want to try and do everything I can … to help us win the game,” he said. “Again, I always felt like I’ve done that — be who I need to be for the team to win.”