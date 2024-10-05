Now entering his fourth NBA season, Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is looking to improve on the team's 12th-place finish in the Eastern Conference last year. The 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year got a taste of the playoffs in his first season but has not returned. RJ Barrett, who came to Toronto via midseason trade from the New York Knicks, fully recognizes Barnes' caliber, per TSN's Kayla Grey.

“He's probably the most unselfish superstar [I've probably ever seen]… It's great. It just kinda sets the tone for everybody else.”

Expand Tweet

However, during the Raptors' media day, Jakob Poeltl admitted the team would probably be tanking and ruffled some feathers in the process.

“I think we all know we’re not going to go and attack the championship this year,” Poetlt said. “It makes no sense for us to try to win every single game as much as we can and sacrifice development.”

With all the talk about the quality of prospects like Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey from the 2025 NBA Draft, it's possible many teams share this tanking sentiment.

Expectations of Barnes, Barrett, Raptors in the 2024-25 season

Longtime team president Masai Ujiri acknowledged the Raptors are young and rebuilding, per SportsNet.

“I would use the word rebuilding, that's the right word, I think we have a clear path now going forward,” Ujiri said. “Young team, growing team, I think we set a path, went into the draft last year, got a couple of young players, and wanting to continue to grow and build this team around Scottie who is just 23 years old, so just want to continue to grow as a team. In sports you always want to be competitive and you play to win, but it is a rebuilding team, I think everybody sees that.”

Expand Tweet

When asked about his role on the Raptors, Barnes seemed to understand the assignment, per Luca Rosano of Raptors Nation.

“Just trying to step into that next role of growing into that leader. You gotta just take steps and I feel like I’ve been taking the right steps this summer,” Barnes said. “I’m usually accustomed to being that leader by example. I go out there and play hard.”

The Raptors begin their preseason on Sunday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST against the Washington Wizards.