The Ohio State football team enters the 2025 college football season loaded after winning the national championship. The Buckeyes reloaded across the board and have enough talent to contend and potentially repeat. The most significant advantage that Ohio State has is that Jeremiah Smith is still on this roster out wide and has a chance to get even better than he was last season.

The Athletic's college football reporter, Bruce Feldman, released a list of the biggest physical freaks in college football for the 2025 season, and Jeremiah Smith was at the top of the list. Feldman reasoned that Smith has the rare combination of speed, explosiveness, and strength that sets him apart from everyone else.

Feldman said, “To me, the most wow thing about him is that he hit 23.5 mph. That's legit track guy speed, and those legit track guys are not almost 230 pounds. It's a combination of speed, explosiveness, and strength. I asked Jeremiah what number he was most proud of at Ohio State, and he said the bench press, where he did 20 reps at 225 pounds, and I think that speaks to how remarkable Jeremiah is.”

Jeremiah Smith enters the 2025 college football season as a sophomore and is widely seen as the best player in college football, regardless of position. As a freshman, he burst onto the scene and was easily the best player on a loaded roster that won the national championship under Ryan Day.

As a freshman, Smith had 1,315 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns on 76 receptions. He also had multiple one-handed catches that wowed fans and his teammates.

The fact that Smith was a freshman last year is wild in its own right because he has not completely fulfilled his potential. He is only going to develop and continue to get better. He recently told the media at fall camp that there were times when he was hesitant and did not go 100% due to the college game being newer for him. The warning he gave was that it's going to be”scary” for opposing defenses.

Ohio State football is losing a lot of talent from a senior-laden team that helped it finally get over the hump and win a national championship for the first time under Ryan Day. However, they reloaded and are entering the 2025 season as one of the ten best teams in the country, and Jeremiah Smith is a massive reason why.