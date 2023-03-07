The Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors in their showdown on Monday, but it isn’t without controversy thanks to referee Scott Foster who ejected Scottie Barnes late in the contest.

Foster’s ejection of Barnes raised more than a few eyebrows, and for good reason. With just 28.3 seconds left and the Nuggets leading by just one point at 114-113, Foster blew the whistle on the Raptors youngster for complaining a call. The problem is Barnes wasn’t even directing his protest to anyone but simply sharing his thoughts about the crucial call that clearly favored Denver.

Scottie Barnes was just ejected in a 1 point game with under 30 seconds remaining… Scott Foster made the call after Barnes protested a late foul call 😬 Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6TB6skF8DV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

Naturally, fans were pissed and annoyed by the shocking turn of events. Not only did Scott Foster’s ejection of Barnes gave the Nuggets a huge advantage, but the referee also basically dictated the outcome of the game.

“In the last minute of Raptors-Nuggets, Scott Foster ruled a Raptors challenge unsuccessful to give Denver FTs, then ruled a Nuggets challenge successful to take FTs away from Toronto, then called a weak foul on the Raptors to give Denver more FTs, and then ejected Scottie Barnes,” one fan commented.

Another Twitter user shared, “Scott Foster must have some hidden animosity with Scottie Barnes because… wtf????”

“Did Scottie Barnes say anything?? Because if he got ejected for THAT gesture, basically holding his hands in confusion, then holy s**t,” a third commenter added.

Here are several other reactions to the rather controversial ending:

The other ref don’t even know why Scott Foster ejected Scottie Barnes😭 pic.twitter.com/VmZmPGtrGE — 𝓛𝓛💫 (@HoodiiBron) March 7, 2023

Scott Foster legit just took over this Raptors Nuggets NBA game, he’s in great form. Scottie Barnes has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/HtSZaUG3uc — Myguyknowsaguy (@myguyknowsaguy) March 7, 2023

Scottie Barnes to Scott Foster and I don’t blame him. pic.twitter.com/O7fzhbWlYE — Jay (@jhadit9) March 7, 2023

It’s Barnes’ first career ejection, and it couldn’t have come at the worst possible time for him and the Raptors. Unfortunately for them, they can no longer do anything about it, with the Nuggets escaping with the 118-113 win.