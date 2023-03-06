The Toronto Raptors (32-33) visit the Denver Nuggets (45-19) on Monday night! Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Toronto has won two of their last three games and sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors covered 49% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Denver has won three straight and sits in first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets covered 57% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the cross-conference foes.

Here are the Raptors-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Nuggets Odds

Toronto Raptors: +6 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -6 (-112)

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Nuggets

TV: TSN, Altitude

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has been one of the most disappointing teams in the league thus far but they have played their way into the playoff picture of late. The Raptors feature a strong defense that ranks sixth in points allowed with 112.0 PPG. Additionally, Toronto excels at forcing turnovers as they do so at the highest rate in the league. On the flip side, the Raptors rarely turn the ball over themselves, doing so at the lowest rate in the NBA. That is about the only positive aspect of the Toronto offense as they rank in the bottom five in overall and three-point field goal percentage. That being said, the Raptors are especially skilled on the offensive glass where they rank third in offensive rebound rate.

Toronto is led by do-it-all forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam leads the team with 24.8 PPG and 7.7 RPG in addition to 6.0 APG. The 28-year-old continues to improve year after year as he has set a career-high in scoring this season while maintaining an efficient 48% field goal percentage. Although Siakam has been held under 20 points in each of his last two games, look for him to bounce back in a huge matchup tonight.

For as good as Siakam has been this season, point guard Fred VanVleet has been the catalyst behind their recent success. VanVleet averages 19.4 PPG in addition to his team-leading 6.8 APG. Although his shooting has been inconsistent, he’s coming off a monster performance in their win over Washington. VanVleet dropped 25 points thanks to a 6/11 outing from beyond the arc in addition to 10 assists.

The X-factor for the Raptors tonight is center Jakob Poeltl. The 7’1″ big has been solid in his return to Toronto, averaging 15.1 PPG and 8.9 RPG. He will likely play a huge role tonight thanks to his familiarity with Nikola Jokic. The two have matched up 11 times since 2020 and that experience could be critical in Toronto’s plans to contain the reigning MVP tonight.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver carries a comfortable 6.5-game lead into tonight’s matchup as they have solidified themselves as the cream of the crop in the Western Conference. The Nuggets bring strong play on both sides of the ball as they rank 10th in points allowed (112.6 PPG) and fifth in points per game (117.1 PPG). Denver is also a strong rebounding team who grabs the fifth-most boards per game. Offensively, the Nuggets are one of the most unselfish teams you’ll find as they rank second with 29.3 APG. Those extra passes lead to a ton of open looks as they rank first in both three-point percentage and overall shooting percentage.

Denver’s chances of covering tonight ride first and foremost on the shoulders of MVP-favorite Nikola Jokic. The two-time reigning MVP has put together arguably his most impressive season yet, averaging 24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 10.0 APG. Those are far from empty stats, however, as the Nuggets hold an incredible 25-0 record this season when Jokic records a triple-double. There isn’t much to say about Jokic other than he is an absolute cheat code – especially at home. Thanks to his efforts, Denver holds an incredible 69% cover rate at home this season – the best mark in the league.

The X-factor for the Nuggets tonight is forward Michael Porter Jr. The 6’10” sharpshooter has really come into his own in recent weeks as he averaged 20.4 PPG in their last five games. Porter averaged 3.2 threes per game during that span, shooting 42% from beyond the arc. His ability to stretch the floor and nail triples could prove vital tonight against Toronto’s stingy defense.

Final Raptors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Denver is nearly unbeatable at home and they should make short work of an inconsistent Raptors team tonight.

Final Raptors-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -6 (-112)