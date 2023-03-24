A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

As of writing, the Toronto Raptors are ninth in the East with a 35-38 record. Their spot in the Play-In tournament is anything but guaranteed at this point, and it goes without saying that they will need to fight their way to a Top 10 finish in the conference. They have a great opportunity to snap their two-game losing streak on Friday in a matchup against the league-worst Detroit Pistons, but it seems that the Raptors might need to do so without reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

Scottie Barnes injury status vs. Pistons

After being forced to exit Toronto’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday due to a wrist injury, Barnes was unable to suit up in their next game — another defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Right now, the 21-year-old is in danger of missing his second straight contest after being tagged as questionable to play against the Pistons.

In other injury news, Gary Trent Jr. and Precious Achiuwa are both also questionable to play. Dalano Banton and Otto Porter Jr. remain out as well. The Pistons, on the other hand, will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stweart, Hamidou Diallo, Alec Burks, and Rodney McGruder.

It is worth noting that the Indiana Pacers, who currently have a 33-40 record and are 11th in the East, are just two games behind the Raptors at this point. If Toronto doesn’t start winning again soon, they could see themselves falling out of the Play-In picture in the East.