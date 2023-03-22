A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Scottie Barnes was forced to exit the Toronto Raptors‘ 118-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday due to an injury on his left wrist. Barnes left the game in the second quarter and was unable to return, and while X-Rays came back clean, the reigning Rookie of the Year winner was unable to join his team for practice on Tuesday. The Raptors have a big game coming up on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, so at this point, the fans want to know: Is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Scottie Barnes injury status vs. Pacers

The Raptors have Barnes listed as questionable to play, per the official injury report. The official diagnosis is a sore left wrist, which on paper, isn’t very concerning. However, given that he did sit out Tuesday’s practice, it’s very much possible that the 21-year-old is held out of Wednesday’s contest.

In other injury news, Precious Achiuwa and Gary Trent Jr. are both questionable to play as well, while Otto Porter Jr. and Dalano Banton remain out for the Raptors.

The Pacers, on the other hand, have Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte both listed as questionable.

The Raptors, who currently have a 35-37 record, are ninth in the East, while the Pacers are three games behind them at 11th. Wednesday’s showdown will have major implications for both teams’ quest for a playoff spot in the East. Now, with regard to the question is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is probably not.