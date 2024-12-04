Scottie Barnes delivered one of the best performances of his young career on Tuesday night, replicating a rare statistical milestone last achieved by Vince Carter in 2004. The Toronto Raptors secured a 122-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers in their final NBA Cup Group B matchup, with Barnes putting on a show.

The four-year forward posted 35 points, nine assists, and six rebounds while shooting 13-for-20 from the field, including three made 3-pointers. According to StatsMuse, Barnes became the first Raptors player since Carter to record such numbers while shooting 60% from the floor.

Tuesday's win was a bright spot in a difficult season for the Raptors, who improved to 7-15 overall. Despite the victory, the Raptors concluded their NBA Cup group stage with a 1-3 record and a -17 point differential, failing to advance to the knockout rounds. Still, Barnes’ performance stood out as a sign of hope for the team’s future.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
© John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old has been in exceptional form, averaging nearly a triple-double over his last five games with 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. His season numbers are equally impressive, with averages of 22 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 46.6% shooting.

Barnes’ versatility and ability to impact multiple facets of the game have been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for Toronto. His continued development as both a scorer and playmaker has elevated his status as a franchise cornerstone.

The Raptors will look to build on this momentum as they continue their five-game homestand. Next up is a challenging matchup against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (16-5) on Thursday night. The Thunder's high-powered offense and strong start to the season will put Toronto’s resilience to the test.

As the Raptors navigate a rebuilding phase, Barnes' growth remains pivotal. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations, as evidenced by Tuesday's performance, highlights his potential to lead Toronto back to contention in the years ahead.