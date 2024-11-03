Vince Carter became the first player in Toronto Raptors history to have his number retired, with the organization raising his No. 15 to the rafters on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Two decades after his playing days with the franchise, Raptors president Masai Ujiri summed up Carter's legacy in a passionate speech to the Toronto crowd.

“He is a legend. He's an icon. He's half man, half amazing,” Ujiri said. “He is the Vince Carter effect. He builds our community, he helped us put Toronto on the map. He taught us how to fly, and for those who don't know how to fly, he taught us how to dream how to fly. I want everybody here to help me celebrate and honor the brave Vince Carter.”

Carter's number retirement is long overdue, despite his complicated legacy in Toronto.

The Raptors selected Carter fifth overall in the 1998 draft. He played six and a half seasons with the team and holds the franchise's record for scoring average at 23.4 points per game. After winning Rookie of the Year and representing the organization at four All-Star games, he is widely considered the most electrifying player in franchise history.

His tenure came to a tumultuous after he requested a trade following two injury-riddled seasons with the Raptors missing the playoffs. However, the fanbase embraced Carter during the latter half of his NBA career, offering him numerous emotional tributes during his returns to Toronto before he retired. The eight-time All-Star shared another powerful moment with the fanbase crowd on Friday.

“Listen to me, this is important. When that jersey goes up shortly, it’s not just Carter 15 going up, it’s all of us going up,” Carter told fans. “The memories that have been created for six years, however you view it, go up tonight… So I hope and pray we enjoy our jersey being retired forever together. Thank you, Toronto! Thank you!”

The former Raptor's family accompanied him throughout the historic event. Carter held back tears as Toronto raised his No. 15 to the rafters.

Carter's jersey retirement will not be the Raptors' only way of celebrating him this season. Toronto's city edition jersey will feature the team's mascot posed as his iconic between-the-legs dunk that won him the 2000 NBA dunk contest.

Carter's jersey retirement follows his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in October. The Brooklyn Nets will also retire his No. 15 on Jan. 25 at Barclays Center.