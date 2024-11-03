Saturday night is a huge day for NBA legend Vince Carter, as he became just the first player in Toronto Raptors franchise history to have his jersey retired by the team. The jersey retirement took place during halftime of the game at Scotiabank Arena between Toronto and the visiting Sacramento Kings, who also once had Carter on their roster.

Before the ceremony, Carter was asked by a reporter about his thoughts on having fans from all over the world and his family attending his jersey retirement. An emotional Carter then pointed at his son, saying “he's like my dad, who's proud” before bursting into tears. Carter called his son to join him and the two shared a warm embrace.

“That's where the emotions come from,” Carter said.

Vince Carter continues to mean so much to the Raptors

Carter's No. 15 Raptors jersey is now forever memorialized, and it's an honor that no one can say he doesn't deserve. The eight-time NBA All-Star played a huge role in putting Toronto basketball on the map. Selected fifth overall by Toronto at the 1998 NBA draft, Carter, who played college basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels, immediately electrified basketball fans everywhere. His high-flying ways on the court made the Raptors a regular feature on highlights, exposing the team to different basketball supporters.

Regarded by many as the greatest dunker in the history of the sport, Carter bagged the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk title in legendary fashion, as his performance in that event helped spark massive interest again in it.

Vine Carter played a total of 22 seasons in the NBA, setting a league record that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also had just tied. While he played for a long time and suited up for seven other different NBA franchises, it was his time with the Raptors that people will remember and link him the most. Carter saw action for 403 games with the Raptors from 1998 to 2004, and averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in that span.