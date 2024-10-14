Former NBA superstar Vince Carter has finally been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. In a ceremony on Sunday at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Carter gave a memorable heartfelt speech in front of legion of basketball personalities and luminaries, closing it out in perfect fashion.

“The one thing I am proud to say, first and foremost, congratulations to everyone up here,” Carter said.

“Truly inspired by everything you guys had to say and do. Guess what y'all? From now on they don't just say your first and last name without saying Hall of Famer.”

Vince Carter, finally a Basketball Hall of Famer

Indeed, Vince Carter is now officially a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and that is an achievement that cements his legacy as one of the greatest ever to do it on the hardwood. Even though Carter was not able to finish his playing career with a ring on his finger, it is undeniable how great he was on the floor during his time as a player. Carter was an eight-time NBA All-Star and kicked off his pro career in the 1999-2000 season by winning a Rookie of the Year award. Before that, Carter, now 47 years old, starred for the North Carolina Tar Heels during his three-year college basketball stint.

Carter, of course, became an even bigger star because of his dunking prowess. Widely regarded as the best dunker in the history of the sport, Carter almost singlehandedly resuscitated the interest in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest when he dominated the event in 2000. The former Tar Heel also helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, where he pulled off arguably the greatest dunk ever, as he dunked over 7'2″ France center Fredric Weiss.

Apart from his electrifying ways on the court, Carter is also known for his incredible longevity as he played for 22 years in the NBA. In 1,541 games played in the league, Carter averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while also shooting 37.1 percent from behind the arc. He spent the majority of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors for parts of seven seasons before getting traded to the New Jersey Nets in 2004.

Carter was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame along with Chauncey Billups, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Dick Barnett, Seimone Augustus, Michele Timms, Herb Simon, Doug Collins, Bo Ryan, Harley Redin, Charles Smith, and Jerry West.