The Toronto Raptors were expected to be heavily involved in trades today. Yet, the 3PM deadline came and went, and the only transaction the team made was a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Raptors president Masai Ujiri, “the opportunity was not there” for a blockbuster trade (h/t Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy).

They didn’t trade OG Anunoby to the Golden State Warriors, despite rumors that he desired to be traded to a new team in search of a larger role. And while Anunoby is said to be open to having that role in Toronto, it’s an improbably scenario so long as the Raptors also have All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.

Most teams would love to have Toronto’s problem but it’s still a problem, nonetheless.

After all, for all of the talent that they have in between those four players, the Raptors are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-30 record.

Team chemistry is often underrated in the sports world and oversimplified as well. As much as the Raptors appear to enjoy being around each other, they’re competitors at the end of the day.

Some, like Anunoby, seemingly more competitive and capable than others.

Looking forward, FVV and Trent both have a player option for the 2023-24 season. Should they decline, the Raptors may not have to make a move unless they choose to complete a sign-and-trade. If not, Toronto could be in the exact same position next season.