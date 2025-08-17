The Minnesota Twins were one of the most active sellers at the MLB trade deadline. They shed ten players, including closer Jhoan Duran and shortstop Carlos Correa, with the playoffs a long shot. Days later, the Pohald family announced they would not be selling the franchise. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that the Twins' lack of ownership change has many thinking more trades could be coming, including Joe Ryan.

“Now that the Pohlad family decided to hang onto the club after no one met their asking price of $1.7 billion, the baseball industry is curious to whether they’ll continue to dump payroll by trading starters Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, and Bailey Ober this winter, further infuriating the fanbase,” Nightengale reported.

The Twins almost dealt Ryan at the deadline to the Boston Red Sox. The idea that it could happen, and a false report that it already had, sent the fanbase into a frenzy. Not only were they dealing their top relievers, but they were considering moving their ace. But the pending ownership change gave fans hope that the trades were behind him.

Then, just days after the deadline, the Pohlad family announced they were not selling the Twins. It changed the outlook of the club, as they have not been known to spend in free agency. The 2023 AL Central title feels like ancient history with the current 2025 roster and the immediate future.

Nightengale also speculates about the Twins potentially trading Pablo Lopez and Bailey Ober. All three starters are slated for unrestricted free agency in 2028, which could make them valuable in an offseason trade. They were asking for too much for Ryan from the Red Sox, per Nightengale and other reports, but that asking price could change in the winter.

The Twins start a series at home against the Athletics on Tuesday.