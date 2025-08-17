The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver John Metchie III in a trade with the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and other media reports. ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime first reported the Eagles and Texans are swapping Day 3 draft picks, with tight end Harrison Bryant going to Houston. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero adds that the teams are simply reacquiring the 2026 picks exchanged in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade, with a fifth going to the Texans and a sixth going to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Houston drafted Metchie in the second round out of Alabama in 2022. He missed his rookie season with the Texans after being diagnosed with leukemia. Upon his return to the field, the 25-year-old appeared in 16 games in the 2023 season and played in 13 games last season. The wideout has 40 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown in his career. He had six catches for 53 yards in the preseason.

This Eagles trade comes nearly a year to the day after Howie Roseman acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders. With this deal, Metchie reunites with fellow Alabama product DeVonta Smith. Metchie and Smith won a national title with the Crimson Tide.

Philadelphia's wide receiver room now features Metchie, Smith, Dotson, A.J. Brown and Johnny Wilson. Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury, though it's not believed to be serious. Even so, the Eagles getting Metchie helps the wide receiver group and adds a bit more insurance if Brown actually misses time when the real games begin.

Philadelphia took advantage of Houston's deep wide receiver room to make this deal. The Texans have been “impressed” by rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, so they were comfortable dealing away Metchie.

The Eagles had signed Bryant to a one-year deal in free agency, meaning he departs before even playing a regular-season game with the team. Houston just recently lost tight end Brevin Jordan to a season-ending injury.