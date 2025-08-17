Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jon Gray is dealing with an illness this season, that may end his campaign. One team insider thinks that Gray may also be done with baseball, following this ailment.

“Thoracic outlet syndrome for Jon Gray, according to Bruce Bochy. With Gray in the last year of his deal, a baby on the way and 10 years of MLB service time, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to consider retirement,” Rangers reporter Jeff Wilson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gray was recently placed on the club's injured list. Thoracic outlet syndrome is a condition affecting the collarbone and ribs, that causes pain in the arm.

Gray has struggled this season. He has appeared in just six games for the Rangers, while posting a 7.71 ERA. He has pitched for the Rangers and the Colorado Rockies in his MLB career.

Texas is 61-63 on the campaign.

The Rangers are struggling this year

It is hard to believe that Texas won the World Series just two years ago. The Rangers have dealt with a slew of injuries and other struggles since that special 2023 season. The club looks headed once again toward a losing season.

“I don’t know if there’s any way to fully comprehend it,” first baseman Jake Burger said after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday, per the Dallas Morning News. “We believe in this roster, this clubhouse, you know? It’s tough to come in here in a big series, lose a heartbreaker last night and lose big [Saturday]. It’s kind of tough to put into words.”

Time will tell if Gray does indeed retire. He has been an effective part of the club's rotation, when healthy. Gray finished that World Series title season with a 4.12 ERA in 2023. In 2024, Gray picked up five victories and had a 4.47 ERA. This season, Gray's limited action has been in the bullpen.

Texas has lost eight of their last 10 games. The Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.