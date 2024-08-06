ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox in game two of their series with the Royals on Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Brayan Bello vs. Seth Lugo

Brayan Bello (10-5) with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP

Last Start: Brayan Bello allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Wednesday.

2024 Road Splits: Brayan Bello has been sharper on the road than at home where he is 6-2 with a 4.58 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.

Seth Lugo (13-5) with a 2.57 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP

Last Start: Seth Lugo earned the win over Detroit on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters over eight innings.

2024 Home Splits: Seth Lugo is solid at home where he is 5-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Royals Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-132)

Under: 8.5 (+108)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NESN, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Boston Red Sox prepare to face the Kansas City Royals on the road this Tuesday night, all eyes will be on starting pitcher Brayan Bello. The 25-year-old right-hander has shown flashes of brilliance this season and is poised to lead his team to victory against Seth Lugo and the Royals.

Bello has been a key contributor for the Red Sox this season, boasting a 10-5 record and a 5.13 ERA over 107.0 innings pitched. Despite a few rough outings, Bello has demonstrated resilience and the ability to bounce back. Notably, he has recorded quality starts in four of his last six outings, including a recent performance where he struck out seven batters over six innings against the Mariners. His ability to generate strikeouts and limit walks (103 strikeouts to 38 walks) has been crucial in maintaining control on the mound.

The Red Sox's defense and bullpen have also been reliable, often stepping up to close out games effectively. With a solid defensive lineup behind him, Bello can pitch with confidence, knowing that his teammates will back him up. Additionally, the Red Sox bullpen, featuring standout relievers like Kenley Jansen, has been effective in maintaining leads late in games.

Brayan Bello's recent form, combined with the Red Sox's offensive firepower and solid defensive support, positions them well to secure a win against the Royals. As long as Bello continues to pitch with the same determination and control he has shown in recent outings, the Red Sox are likely to emerge victorious on Tuesday night.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Kansas City Royals gear up to host the Boston Red Sox this Tuesday night, Seth Lugo stands out as the key player who can lead the Royals to victory. The veteran right-hander has been in exceptional form this season, and his recent performances suggest he is more than capable of outdueling Brayan Bello and the Red Sox.

Lugo has been a revelation for the Royals this year, boasting a 13-5 record and a league-leading 2.57 ERA. His ability to command the strike zone has been evident, as shown by his impressive WHIP of 1.02, which ranks 11th in the league. Lugo's recent outing against the Tigers, where he pitched eight innings of one-run ball, further underscores his dominance on the mound. His consistency and ability to go deep into games make him a formidable opponent for any lineup.

The Royals have been a force to reckon with at home, holding a 36-22 record at Kauffman Stadium this season. This home-field advantage, combined with Lugo's stellar pitching, provides a significant edge. The Royals' familiarity with their home turf and the support of their fans can create a challenging environment for visiting teams.

On the other side, Brayan Bello has struggled with consistency this season. Despite showing flashes of potential, Bello's inability to consistently hit his spots has been a recurring issue. His 5.13 ERA and recent struggles with command make him vulnerable against a Royals lineup that can capitalize on mistakes. The Royals' hitters, led by players like Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, have the capability to exploit Bello's weaknesses and put runs on the board early.

With Seth Lugo's exceptional form, the Royals' strong home record, and Brayan Bello's inconsistencies, Kansas City is well-positioned to secure a win on Tuesday night. Lugo's ability to control the game from the mound, combined with the Royals' offensive potential, should be enough to outmatch the Red Sox and give Kansas City a crucial victory.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Kansas City Royals are set to host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, and the matchup between Seth Lugo and Brayan Bello promises to be intriguing. Lugo has been in exceptional form this season, boasting a 13-5 record with a league-leading 2.57 ERA, demonstrating his ability to dominate on the mound. Meanwhile, Bello has struggled with consistency, posting a 5.13 ERA and showing vulnerability in recent outings. The Royals' strong home record and Lugo's stellar pitching give them a significant edge. Expect the Royals to capitalize on Bello's inconsistencies and secure a victory at Kauffman Stadium.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (-142), Over 8.5 (-132)