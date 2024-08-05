ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox-Royals.

The Boston Red Sox arrive at one of the most important series of their 2024 season. Boston has overachieved relative to the talent on its roster and the quality of its pitching staff. This team was viewed as an average team before the season began. No one would have been particularly surprised if this Red Sox roster finished last in the American League East. Instead, Boston is third in its division and is very much in contention for an American League wild card berth. The Red Sox trail the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals, but they now get a head-to-head series against one of the two teams they are trying to catch. It's a chance for Boston to reshape the race and put a lot of pressure on the Royals heading into mid-August.

One of the big things to keep in mind about this AL wild card race is that the Royals have fattened up against the lowly Chicago White Sox. The Royals swept Chicago last week to increase the White Sox' losing streak, which is now at 20 games. The Royals have been close to a .500 team against non-White Sox opponents. Their record against the White Sox has made it harder to gauge Kansas City's actual quality. One could make the argument that Boston is a better team; we can debate that claim for a long time, but the main point to make is that Boston now gets to show it on the field, with a wild card spot potentially hinging on the outcome of this series and how it shapes the weeks ahead.

Red Sox-Royals Projected Starters

James Paxton vs. Brady Singer

James Paxton (8-3) has a 4.52 ERA. He was inconsistent with the Los Angeles Dodgers and certainly benefited from being on a team with a loaded batting order. Now with the Red Sox, he is playing on a team which doesn't have as many offensive weapons. This shrinks his overall margin for error. Paxton needs to elevate his level of performance in order for the Red Sox to get where they need to go. Stepping up in this crucial game would go a long way toward helping the Red Sox believe that their acquisition of Paxton was worth it.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 30 vs the Seattle Mariners: 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 50 2/3 IP, 53 H, 32 R, 5 HR, 25 BB, 41 K

Brady Singer (8-6) has a 2.88 ERA. He is a superb, young pitcher, part of the Royals' improvements in their starting rotation which has them in position to contend for a playoff berth. Singer delivered a strong start last week against the White Sox and will try to maintain momentum in one of the bigger games of the Royals' season.

Last Appearance: Wednesday, July 31 vs the Chicago White Sox: 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 73 2/3 IP, 52 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 19 BB, 71 K

Here are the Red Sox-Royals MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Royals Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +120

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9.5 (-114)

Under: 9.5 (-106)

How to Watch Red Sox vs Royals

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals finally play a good team. Crushing the White Sox and Tigers doesn't prove Kansas City is elite, only that it knows how to win the games it is supposed to win. The Red Sox will offer a much stiffer challenge and will knock KC off balance in this series.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brady Singer is a much better pitcher than James Paxton and will carry the Royals to a decisive win.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

We're leaning to Kansas City because of the pitching matchup, but the “Kansas City is in a playoff spot only because it destroyed the historically bad White Sox” angle gives us reason to reconsider. We ultimately think you should pass on this game.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals -1.5