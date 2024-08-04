The Boston Red Sox are in the thick of the American League playoff race after a busy trade deadline and are getting a big piece back from injury. Relief pitcher Chris Martin has been out with an elbow injury since July 3rd. Sean McAdam from MassLive.com reports that Martin could be available as early as Wednesday.

The Red Sox have struggled since the All-Star Break, posting a 5-8 record in that time. They entered Sunday's action three games back of the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot. The two teams are set to face each other starting Monday, and Martin could come in during the final game of that set.

The 38-year-old Martin is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He posted a 1.05 ERA and 434 ERA+, both second-best among his career totals. He even received Cy Young votes, finishing 12th in the voting. This year did not get off to a similar start. Martin has a 3.42 ERA and 130 ERA+ in 26 appearances in 2024.

Now, the right-handed pitcher comes back to a stacked bullpen. The Red Sox added Lucas Sims from the Reds and Luis Garcia from the Angels at the trade deadline. Justin Slaten and Liam Hendricks are also making their way back from injury to hopefully join for the playoffs. Pair that with a great season from Kenley Jansen, and the Red Sox will be a force in the playoffs.

Red Sox' playoff chances

The Red Sox entered the All-Star Break with a 52.4% chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. That number is down to 32.7% after their recent swoon. Considering they entered the regular season with 28.2% odds, this has been a successful regular season.

Manager Alex Cora signed a contract extension to remain in Boston for three more years. The Red Sox are powering out of their short rebuild with All-Star seasons from centerfielder Jarren Durran and starting pitcher Tanner Houck. They have had great performances out of their bullpen and adding Martin and the trade acquisitions will help down the stretch.

The first team they have to pass is the Royals. The three games in Kansas City starting on Monday will go a long way in determining who makes the playoffs. Bobby Witt Jr. has been on an incredible hot streak, hitting .492 with a 1.368 OPS since the All-Star Break.

The schedule does not ease up either, as they welcome the red-hot Houston Astros and Wild Card-hopeful Texas Rangers to Fenway Park after the Royals series. The return of Chris Martin from injury could not be coming at a better time. The Red Sox will need the veteran to return to his 2023 form for the upcoming stretch.

Although there were no realistic expectations of the Red Sox making the playoffs this season, their play in the first half has created the possibility. Now, their rabid fanbase is expecting a return to October baseball and their bullpen will have to power them through a difficult stretch to grab an American League Wild Card spot.