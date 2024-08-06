For fans of Aerosmith, they will be disappointed about the latest on their 2024 farewell tour. After over five decades of touring, they are calling it quits due to vocal problems with Steven Tyler, their lead singer.

On August 2, the band announced the shocking development. They were about to begin their 2024 slate of shows on their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour on September 20. The farewell tour was set to conclude on February 26, 2025.

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades,” their statement began. “Some of you have been with us since the beginning, and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.

“It was been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour, and at moments grand and private, you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives,” it continued.

As for Steven Tyler’s vocal problems, he has been attempting to get it in shape. However, the band said that “a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.”

So, Aerosmith is retiring from touring. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a refund. Those who purchased tickets through third-party resale sites will have to “reach out to your point of purchase for more details.”

Praise for Aerosmith

This is a heartbreaking development for rock ‘n’ roll fans. Luckily, fans online seemed supportive of the move. In the replies on X (formerly Twitter), several fans shared their old concert tickets from the ’70s onward.

“Keep making public appearances,” one fan said. “I’m sure fans would love to see you regardless. Thanks for over 50 years!”

Another weighed in, “Thanks for all the years of music. Steven is and always will be the greatest rockstar ever.”

A different X user quote-posted and pointed out how the old legacy rock bands are all fading away from touring. “Just a few years ago, you could see Aerosmith, Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, Kiss, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on the road. Now, [they are] all gone,” they said.

At the end of the day, Aerosmith is making a smart move regarding their 2024 farewell tour leg. By not pushing Steven Tyler and his vocal problems, they are preserving their legacy and not pushing themselves.

Aerosmith’s 2024 tour

Before canceling it, Aerosmith had 26 dates planned in 2024 for their farewell tour. The shows would end on December 31 in Boston, Massachusetts, before resuming after the new year. 14 final dates were planned from January 4, 2025, through February 26.

With the tour being canceled, Aerosmith was only able to perform three shows of the entire itinerary. They played two shows in Pennsylvania, one in Philadelphia and one in Pittsburgh, on September 2 and 6, 2023, respectively. They also played a show in Elmont, New York, on September 9, 2023. The Black Crowes served as the opening act for Aerosmith for those shows.

Peace Out: The Farewell Tour was Aerosmith’s first proper concert tour since 2018. The Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour ran from April 2, 2017, through May 5, 2018.

From April 6, 2019, through November 29, 2022. Aerosmith played a concert residency titled Deuces Are Wild. They performed in several different venues from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, New Jersey.