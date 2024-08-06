A new wrinkle in the form of Deebo Samuel may have worsened the stalled contract extension talks between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel's excellent showing at 49ers training camp may have convinced the team to think about sending Aiyuk to another team instead of keeping him around long-term. For months, Aiyuk and the 49ers had engaged in a silent dispute over the WR's contract extension. Now, Deebo's training camp could have sent the matter to a head.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk's stalled contract talks

A recent post on X, formerly Twitter, could shed some light on this issue.

“If you're wondering what's going on re Aiyuk, this is part of the deal: Deebo showed up in great shape with a competitor's mindset and is having a monster camp,” Michael Silver reported. “He is being the adult.”

Deebo's solid performance and attitude at training camp could be the last push the 49ers need to trade Brandon Aiyuk. After all, a new report on NFL.com has already said that the team is on the cusp of sending the blossoming receiver in a deal. Many NFL teams have expressed interest in trading for Aiyuk, as reported by NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, and the 49ers are simply waiting for the right deal.

What's next for the 49ers

Trading away Aiyuk would net the 49ers a haul of valuable assets, especially after he has stood out in one of the NFL's best offenses. He has become a dependable pass-catcher for Brock Purdy and a possible replacement for Deebo Samuel. However, the team still selected Ricky Pearsall at pick 31 in the 2024 NFL Draft as an insurance policy in case Aiyuk's extension fell through. A rejuvenated Deebo with a rookie that comfortably fits head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense could be enough to offset the hole left by a possible trade.

Still, trading quality players is not as easy as clicking your fingers. The 49ers would need to get back adequate–if not equal–compensation for Aiyuk, while he would also need to agree to a contract extension with his new team. Several teams have already started conversations with his agent, but there is no deal in place as of Tuesday morning.

In his tenure with the 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk posted two straight seasons with 1,000 yards in 2022 and 2023. Last season, he also ran a career-best 1,342 yards and scored seven touchdowns. These numbers would net him top dollar on a new team, making the 49ers' potential decision to trade him away a high-risk, high-reward move.