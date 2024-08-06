The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals in a series that could have major repercussions in the AL Wild Card race. On Monday night, the Red Sox took care of business, taking a 9-5 win on the road to trim their deficit in the wild card standings to 1.5 games. In so doing, manager Alex Cora notched a major feat that should have him placed among the many legends in the history of the franchise.

As pointed out by Boston Sports Gordo on X, Cora, with this latest win over the Royals, now has 500 wins for his career. The 48-year-old manager became just the fourth in Red Sox history to reach at least 500 wins in their tenure with the franchise, and he's only the second to do so over the past 50 years, joining Terry Francona as the only one to accomplish this feat.

Alex Cora has been at the helm for the Red Sox since 2018, and he won the World Series in his first year as a manager after a dominant 108-win regular season. Since then, Cora has been trying to replicate the heights he and his team reached six years ago, but they have only made the postseason once since, losing in the 2021 ALCS to Cora's former team, the Houston Astros.

Cora would have passed the 500-win mark prior to the 2024 season had he managed the Red Sox in 2020. Alas, he was unable to suit up for his team on the bench, as the league suspended him for his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

Cora recently became the fourth-winningest manager in Red Sox history, trailing only Pinky Higgins, Francona, and Hall of Famer Joe Cronin on the all-time leaderboards (in that exact order). Barring an unexpected firing, Cora should assume third place on that list next season, as he only needs 61 more wins to surpass Higgins.

Red Sox on that Wild Card hunt

Not only did Alex Cora win game number 500 for his career, the Red Sox also inched closer to the Royals, the team directly above them in the AL Wild Card race, in the standings.

The Red Sox could surpass the Royals in the standings if they sweep them, as they have two more games coming up in Kauffman Stadium. Boston has now won three of their first four matchups against Kansas City this season, and with the Red Sox being much better on the road, don't be too surprised if they take care of business.