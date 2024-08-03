In the midst of the first season in their rebuild, it is very clear that the Chicago White Sox need all the help they can get, especially at the major league level, where the team is currently in the middle of an 18-game losing streak. Hopefully, the addition of former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Gus Varland will help. Varland, who was added to the team via waivers, was then optioned by the team to Chicago's Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.

Although his major league numbers aren't much to look at (a cumulative 5.81 ERA in 26.1 innings between the Milwaukee Brewers last season and the Dodgers this year), Varland could be an intriguing addition. There's no doubt that the White Sox can use as much help as possible for this season and beyond. General manager Chris Getz is also in his first season at the helm and will likely replace current manager Pedro Grifol at some point in the near future.

After trading away multiple arms in Erick Fedde, Tanner Banks, and Michael Kopech ahead of the trade deadline, the South Siders need depth at both the major league and Triple-A levels, so Varland definitely fits that description. His numbers in his seven major league outings this season are solid (0-0. 3.00 ERA, 3 K, 1.83 WHIP), so chances are he won't spend too much time in Charlotte, especially with the White Sox 40-man roster now standing at 37 players for the moment.

Can Gus Varland help White Sox bullpen?

With rumors abound on who the White Sox may appoint as their next manager, the club must first get through the rest of their nightmarish 2024 campaign. The 18-game losing streak they are currently on is no joke, as they've struggled in all aspects of the game itself. Turning the direction of the major league roster around must be a priority of both Getz and Grifol, even if the latter doesn't seem likely to be with the club for much longer.

Giving players like Varland a shot on their roster can only benefit them moving forward. The former Oakland Athletics draft pick has bounced around a bit during his time in the pros, but hopefully the South Side can become his home. The right-hander is in what could be a perfect place for him, as the White Sox desperately need difference makers all over their roster.

Furthermore, his minor league numbers, particularly last season with Oklahoma City, the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, show a pitcher that can impact a game when given the chance. In 2023, he pitched 33.1 innings with a 2.16 ERA and a strikeout percentage of 29.3 percent. Those are solid numbers, and for a pitcher who should be entering his prime years right about now, Varland has an opportunity to seize here. If everything breaks right, then a long-term career in the majors could be in the cards for the ex-Dodger.