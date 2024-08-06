If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, you might want to strap in for a long day. The recent contract extension saga between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers seems to be coming to an end, as the 49ers have agreed to a trade framework with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots, to the dismay of Steelers fans. All that remains to complete either trade is for Aiyuk to agree to contract terms from either team.

During the trade talks, Aiyuk had already engaged with the Browns, Patriots, the Steelers, and the Washington Commanders, according to a report from NBC Sports. First to fall through was the trade with the Commanders, who have removed themselves from trade discussions. The next deal to come up short was with the Steelers, who refused to meet the 49ers' trade demands.

Only the Browns and the Patriots have sent enticing trade packages while agreeing to the 49ers' terms.

Steelers fans coping with losing out on Brandon Aiyuk

After the potential 49ers-Steelers trade fell through, Pittsburgh fans went online to vent their frustrations with the organization. One fan account said it succinctly, “This is a catastrophe.” Under this post, another Steelers fan said, “Him going to the Browns would be the worst day of my life.”

On another post, a fan also uploaded a meme of Jesse Pinkman crying in an episode of Breaking Bad, with the caption, “Steelers fans watching Aiyuk pick between the Browns and Patriots.”

Meanwhile, other fans are coping with the news by thinking up alternative scenarios. One fan guessed that this was all smoke and mirrors from the 49ers, who leaked this information themselves, using a GIF of Brian Windhorst asking “Why would they do that?”

Another poster on a separate thread seemed to agree that all this noise was just the 49ers working the media. “9ers are playing media games…It's still the Steelers or nothing.. Aiyuk doesn't want the Pats or the Browns,” the poster said.

Aiyuk trade scenarios

Still, it's too early for Browns or Patriots fans to celebrate. The coveted WR could still decline their contract offers, which means the 49ers could possibly end up retaining his services. The only wrinkle in this scenario is that the 49ers don't want to extend Aiyuk on a new deal. Currently, he is still on his rookie deal that would pay him $14 million this season. While Brandon Aiyuk reported to training camp, he will not step onto the field until his contract dispute ends, with him on the team or not.

The elite 26-year-old wideout had led the team in receptions and receiving yards for two consecutive seasons. Last season, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and scored seven touchdowns, which earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro second team.