The Cincinnati Reds will begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday at Nationals Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Reds-Nationals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Reds-Nationals Projected Starters

Frankie Montas vs. Patrick Corbin

Frankie Montas (4-7) with a 4.38 ERA

Last Start: Montas struggled before the All-Star Break, going seven innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits, striking out seven, and walking two in a loss to the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Montas has done slightly better on the road, going 3-2 with a 4.24 ERA over eight starts away from the Great American Ballpark.

Patrick Corbin (1-9) with a 5.57 ERA

Last Start: Corbin went five innings in his last outing, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, striking out five, and walking one in a loss to the New York Mets.

2024 Home Splits: Corbin has not won a game at home yet and is 0-3 with a 5.64 ERA over eight starts at Nationals Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Nationals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -124

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hitting has been rough this season for the Reds, as they have dealt with numerous injuries, including a season-ending injury to Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a demoralizing injury to Matt McLain. Yet, they continue to persevere and find ways to score. It also helps that they have one of the most dynamic players in baseball.

Elly De La Cruz is a superstar who continues shattering records for the Reds. He is batting .256 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 64 runs. However, he does almost all of his damage on the basepaths, as he has swiped 46 bags. Jonathan India has been solid this season. So far, he is hitting .275 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, and 48 runs. Spencer Steer is battering the baseball but is also hitting inconsistently. He is batting .242 with 15 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 50 runs.

Starting pitching has been inconsistent for the Reds. Currently, they rank 13th in baseball in team ERA. Montas will attempt to give them a quality start before turning it over to the fifth-best bullpen in baseball. Then, they hope to hand it over to Alexis Diaz, who is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 19 saves in 21 chances.

The Reds will cover the spread if De La Cruz can get on base and his teammates can drive him across. Next, they need a good outing from their starter before turning it over to the bullpen.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hitting has been below par for the Nats this season. Currently, they rank 19th in hitting. The Nats need some of their best players to produce at the plate to have a chance.

CJ Abrams has been solid. So far, he is batting .268 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 59 runs. Luis Garcia Jr. has also been quietly productive. Significantly, he is hitting .281 with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 34 runs. Harold Ramirez has been quiet this season. He hopes to put it all together but is batting just .235 with seven RBIs and two runs over 12 games.

The Nationals have also had issues starting games on the mound. Substantially, they rank just 19th in team ERA on the mound. Corbin needs a good start in this one before turning it over to a bullpen that ranks just 17th in baseball in team ERA. If they can garner a lead in the ninth inning, it will allow Kyle Finnegan to come in. Finnegan is 2-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 25 saves in 29 chances. Therefore, he has been very productive this season.

The Nationals will cover the spread if the bats can wake up and they can drive in some runs. Then, they need to prevent De La Cruz from getting on base and wreaking havoc.

Final Reds-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Despite both of these teams struggling to stay alive in the playoff race, the Reds and Nationals are both among the best in baseball at covering the spread. The Reds and Nats are both 54-43 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Reds are 30-14 against the spread on the road, while the Nats are 24-20 against the spread.

The Reds took two of three earlier this season at the Great American Ballpark. Additionally, the Nats are just 2-8 over the past 10 games at home against the Reds. Cincinnati has not lost a series in this park since 2019. Consequently, they will again be difficult for the Nationals to solve. The Reds will cover the spread on the road to start the second half of the season, with both teams looking to make a run at a wildcard spot.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Reds-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+138)