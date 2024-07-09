Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz had a big couple of days.

First, he was selected to his first Major League Baseball All-Star game. Then, in his first game since the announcement, De La Cruz pulled off a Cincinnati Reds franchise first Monday with a walk and steal of second, followed by a steal of third.

Already the major-league leader in stolen bases, De La Cruz became the first Reds player to reach the All-Star break with at least 45 steals.

Billy Hamilton had previously held the franchise record with 44 steals before the 2015 All-Star break.

With six games to go before the MLB All-Star break, De La Cruz has a chance to add a few more steals to his new Reds record.

Last week, De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI, a home run, and a triple against the New York Yankees. With that performance, he joined a small and prestigious group in baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

“fewest games played to 15+ HR & 40+ SB in a season:

1986 Eric Davis: 75

1986 Rickey Henderson: 76

1990 Rickey Henderson: 78

2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 84

1985 Rickey Henderson: 84

2024 Elly De La Cruz: 85”

The second-year player has also helped keep the Reds afloat. Cincinnati is a disappointing 42-28 but is still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot.

Will the Reds be sellers at the trade deadline?

The Reds have begun to share how they plan to approach the July 30 trade deadline. Recently, general manager Brad Meador gave an honest assessment of where he sees his team.

“We have to wait and see how we finish off this road trip and the homestand coming up, and then we’ll see,” Meador said. “We’re talking about it. We’d love to be able to add.”

“But realistically, we’ll probably just have to see how it goes,” Meador continued.

One of the players who could be traded is Reds second baseman and former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India. India has been involved in trade talks for the past season and would be a welcome addition to teams in contention looking for an upgrade at second base.

India spoke about being involved in trade rumors.

“From the business side, it makes more sense for me to go to a winning team and help a team out. At the end of the day, I’ve been through this last year. And it’s a business,” India said to Wittenmyer. “Whatever happens, happens. All I can do is control my play.”

“If I go, I go. It’s just part of it. It would suck. Hopefully, I would go to a winning team and help my career and be better for it at the end of the day,” India continued. “But I never want to leave this place. I love it here. I love the organization.”

The MLB trade deadline is July 30.