The Los Angeles Angels are on the road to take on the Oakland Athletics Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Athletics Projected Starters

Undecided vs. JP Sears

JP Sears (6-7) with a 4.56 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 100.2 innings pitched, 76K/32BB, .250 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: Win, 5.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 4.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 39 innings pitched, 28K/11BB, .247 oBA

MLB Odds: Angels-Athletics Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -106

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, NBC Sports California

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels were not able to hit off Sears in their last game against him, but that does not mean they will not in this game. Sears had a tough month of June, so there is a possibility for the Angels to have a good offensive game in this one. If they can find a way to put bat to ball, and do some damage, they will win.

The Angels entered the All-Star break winning three of four games against a good Seattle Mariners team. The Angels are not the best team, but winning three in a row heading into the break is the hot streak they need. The Athletics do have a team 4.80 ERA this month, so they are struggling on the mound. If Los Angeles can find a way to get hot with their bats, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sears does not have the best stats, but he has pitched well lately. In his two starts in July, Sears has led the Athletics to two wins, and he has allowed one run in just 10.2 innings. His strikeouts has also been up this month. He is not much of a strikeout pitcher on the whole season, but he has 14 strikeouts in those 10.2 innings. Sears was able to shut down the Angels in one of those starts, as well. If he can continue to pitch well, the Athletics will win.

The Athletics have actually been hitting the cover off the ball in July. They are 7-5 this month because of it. As a team, the Athletics are batting .267 with an .839 OPS. The Athletics have also been able to score seven runs per game in July. With that, the Athletics have been able to hit 25 home runs in the 12 games this month. Oakland is feeling it at the plate, and as long as they have their better hitters still on the team, there is a chance for them to win this game.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game, but I am going to go with the team that is hitting better this month. That team is the Athletics. They have been able to crush the ball against some pretty good teams in July, and I think that will continue Friday night. Sears has also been lights out. I will take the Athletics to win this game straight up.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics ML (-110)