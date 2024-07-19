The San Francisco Giants are in the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Rockies Projected Starters

Kyle Harrison vs. Cal Quantrill

Kyle Harrison (5-4) with a 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 86 innings pitched, 73K/27BB, .271 oBA

Last Start: vs. Minnesota Twins: Win, 5.1 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 4.36 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 43.1 innings pitched, 33K/17BB, .274 oBA

Cal Quantrill (6-7) with a 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102.1 innings pitched, 78K/39BB, .257 oBA

Last Start: at Cincinnati Reds: Loss, 2 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 4.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45 innings pitched, 32K/20BB, .256 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -142

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 10.5 (-110)

Under: 10.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have dominated the Rockies in their six games played this season. They have been able to win five of those six games. In those games, the Giants have outscored the Rockies 42-25. Against the Rockies this year, the Giants are batting .333, so they hit the ball significantly better against the Rockies. The Giants also have an OPS of .900 against the Rockies this season. If San Francisco can continue to hit the ball well against the Rockies, they will be able to easily win this game.

Kyle Harrison is having a good year in his first full year in the bigs. He does have a start against the Rockies this season, and that game was on the road. In that game, Harrison threw seven shutout innings and earned the win. Harrison was also able to produce a lot more ground balls than fly balls, which is very important at Coors Field. If he can have a similar start in this one, the Giants will win the game.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal Quantrill has arguably been the Rockies' best arm this season. This is the guy the Rockies want on the mound to start the second half of the season off on the right note. Quantrill was the starting pitcher in the one game the Rockies won against the Giants this season. He threw six very strong innings and forced a lot of weak contact. Colorado needs Quantrill to have another start just like that. As long as he does, the Rockies will win this game.

Colorado is batting better against the Giants. They are hitting just over .250 with an OPS of .730. The Rockies are also hitting over .260 at Coors Field this season. In order for Colorado to win this game, they have to get hot offensively. In the one game they won against the Giants this season, the Rockies scored nine runs. It is not a surprise that the Rockies are better at home since Coors is very much a hitters ballpark. If the Rockies can continue to be good at home, they will win this game.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This is not a game to overthink. The Giants are the better team, and they have been able to crush the Rockies this season. I am going to take the Giants to not only win this game but cover the spread, as well.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+102)