Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka spoke about the Lakers' approach for the rest of the offseason, and Anthony Davis should be excited about one of his goals.

Rob Pelinka is “looking to add an additional center,” he said, according to Mark Medina of Sportsnaut.

Much of the Lakers' success is predicated on Anthony Davis' play. Him and LeBron James form the superstar duo that is supposed to make the Lakers championship contenders. However, Davis has struggled with injuries in recent years. Getting some depth at the center position would be wise, and would give the Lakers the ability to keep him more fresh throughout the season without having as much of a drop-off in play.

The Lakers improved the depth of their team ahead of the trade deadline last year, which helped them make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs before getting swept by the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets eventually went on to win the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham put expectations on the team to become a title contender next season during his media appearances after the loss to the Nuggets. Los Angeles has the star power with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so it is on Pelinka to provide the depth around those players. With James and Davis on the older side, it would be helpful to have players who are able to give them a breather. It has to be encouraging for Lakers fans to hear Pelinka say the team is looking to add a center.

The Lakers have two roster spots open.