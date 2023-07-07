Dwight Howard has been around the block in the NBA. He's been through his fair of teams too, with his eight-year tenure with the Orlando Magic being the longest in his career. However, the 37-year-old admits that among all the teams he's had the chance to play for, there's just something different about the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard actually got a little bit introspective during a recent interview when he was asked if he felt he would ever want to play for the Lakers again — if given the opportunity, of course. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year then decided to compare his relationship with LA to that of an ex-girlfriend:

“It's been crazy. It's been crazy, but it's just for some reason we just clicked,” Howard said, via Zion Olojede of Complex. “I don't know, you could have a little girlfriend or whatever and it's just, y'all done been together, y'all done broke up. You done tried other girlfriends but it's just some type of connection y'all got.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“That's how we feel about the Lakers. Man, it's just something that we got this connection. I don't know. It got to work. It got to work. But I do love the Lakers, man. We had the championship run there and I wish we would've had a chance to keep going because that was the squad right there. We had everything. We had everything.”

Clearly, Howard holds a lot of regret about his time with the Lakers. He got two chances with them too, with his second stint resulting in his one and only NBA title. I can imagine Dwight Howard having a sleepless night every now and again thinking about what could have been with the Lakers.