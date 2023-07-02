Drake has nothing but love and respect for Fred VanVleet, though the rapper couldn't help but take a lighthearted jab at the former Toronto Raptors guard after his move to the Houston Rockets.

On Sunday, VanVleet took to Instagram to send his farewell to the Raptors, sharing his appreciation for the franchise and his time with the team which resulted to one NBA championship for the city. FVV has decided to leave Toronto at the start of NBA free agency, opting to take a three-year, $130 million contract with the Rockets.

“Words can't do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to a NBA CHAMPION, All-Star, and a father of 3! I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would,” VanVleet wrote in his post. “We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated and I’m thankful for every second of it. To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way – THANK YOU.”

After seeing VanVleet's message, Drake shared his admiration for the veteran playmaker and wished him luck in the next chapter of his career. However, he did make sure to troll VanVleet a bit, purposely saying he's going to the “Guangdong Dragons” instead of the Rockets.

“My look alike…the love is forever thank you for your character and your contributions over the years the city will never forget!!! Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons……..I mean the Rockets,” Drake hilariously said.

The Chinese Basketball joke aside, it's not surprising why Drake has a ton of respect for VanVleet. Throughout his seven seasons in Toronto, VanVleet grew tremendously and improved his numbers every year. He was also a big part of the Raptors' 2018-19 NBA championship run.

Now, VanVleet has a chance to lead another promising team in the playoffs in Houston. It's certainly a big plus that he's getting paid handsomely for it.