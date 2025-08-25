The New York Yankees avoided a historically damaging sweep with a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak to their rivals and prevented Boston from completing a four-game sweep in the Bronx for the first time since July 1939.

The Yankees’ offense was powered by Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm Jr., who combined for four home runs and six RBI. Chisholm opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning off Dustin May, recording his 100th career home run. He later added another two-run blast in the eighth off Walker Buehler, giving him 24 homers this season.

Grisham, considered an afterthought in the Juan Soto trade, continued his breakout campaign with solo shots in the third and fifth innings. His two homers in May gave him 25 on the year, setting a new career high. Sunday was Grisham’s sixth career multi-homer game and his fourth of the season. Entering free agency this winter, he now holds an .820 OPS and a 131 wRC+ in 2025.

Carlos Rodon (14-7) picked up the win, allowing just one hit and two earned runs across 5 2/3 innings. Despite tying a season high with five walks, including three in a 37-pitch sixth inning, he limited Boston’s chances by inducing two key double plays. He struck out three before being replaced by Luke Weaver, who stranded the bases loaded by striking out Jarren Duran to preserve a 5-2 lead.

Rodon has now won three straight starts, but his command remains an issue, his 24 walks since the All-Star break are the most by any pitcher in MLB over that span.

Giancarlo Stanton recorded his 1,600th career hit with a 117.8 mph double in the fourth inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Jose Caballero, who started at shortstop in place of Anthony Volpe. Boone benched Volpe amid a 1-for-28 slump and league-leading 17 errors.

Devin Williams struck out two in the eighth, while Camilo Doval closed the game. The Yankees’ bullpen held Boston to five hits, a stark contrast to the 17 they allowed in Saturday’s 12-1 defeat.

Boston entered Sunday with momentum after outscoring New York 19-4 over the first three games. Dustin May (7-10) struggled in his start, surrendering five runs on five hits, three homers, and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Nathaniel Lowe provided the Red Sox’s only scoring highlight with a pinch-hit two-run single in the sixth inning.

The loss left the Yankees 2-8 against Boston in 2025, though they gained ground in the postseason race by moving within a half-game of the Red Sox for the AL’s top Wild Card slot. They remain 5.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

The Yankees continue their homestand Monday against the Washington Nationals, while the Red Sox travel to face the Baltimore Orioles.