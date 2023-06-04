Lionel Messi's next club following his departure from PSG is set to be announced in the coming days, reported by mirror. After completing his final game for PSG, the Argentine superstar is considering his options, and it appears that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has made a record-breaking offer to secure his services.

Messi spent the last two seasons at PSG, winning consecutive Ligue 1 titles. However, his time in Paris concluded with fan protests and disappointment as the club once again fell short in the Champions League. Several teams are vying for Messi's signature as a free agent, and Al-Hilal is reportedly one of the leading contenders.

Al-Hilal is said to have tabled an astronomical contract offer to Messi, aiming to make him the highest-paid player in the world by a significant margin. While the financial aspect is enticing, the Saudi side may struggle to compete with other clubs in terms of sporting ambition. They finished third in the Saudi league last season, and the league itself is not held in high regard within the footballing community.

According to Sport, Al-Hilal has set a specific date, Tuesday, to announce Messi's arrival, pending his final approval. This timing allows Messi to make his decision public soon and avoid a prolonged saga surrounding his future.

Despite Al-Hilal's pursuit, Barcelona remains interested in bringing Messi back to the Nou Camp. However, they are currently unable to make a formal offer. Barcelona's head coach, Xavi, who was a teammate of Messi during their dominant years in Spanish and European football, has expressed his desire to reunite with the Argentine maestro. Xavi believes that Messi's return would greatly contribute to the club's footballing ambitions and has urged Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, to make it happen.

As the football world eagerly awaits Lionel Messi's next move, all eyes will be on Al-Hilal as they are reportedly on the verge of finalizing a groundbreaking deal to secure the services of one of the greatest players in history.