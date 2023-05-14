PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé has etched his name in the history books of Ligue 1 with a remarkable achievement that hasn’t been seen in 63 years, reported by ESPN. The 24-year-old forward has become the first player since Thadée Cisowski in the 1959-60 season to score 25 goals in four different Ligue 1 campaigns.

Mbappé’s latest milestone was reached after finding the back of the net against Lens 31 minutes into their game, cementing his status as one of the league’s greatest talents. The young Frenchman’s goal-scoring prowess has been a consistent feature throughout his career, and he continues to raise the bar for his peers.

His achievement not only showcases his exceptional individual skills but also highlights his consistency and ability to deliver season after season. Mbappé’s impact on the pitch has been undeniable, and his contributions have played a significant role in PSG’s dominance in French football.

With his electrifying pace, exceptional technique, and deadly finishing, Mbappé has proven to be a nightmare for defenders across the league. His ability to create scoring opportunities and find the back of the net consistently has made him a force to be reckoned with.

As Mbappé continues to make history, speculation surrounding his future at PSG intensifies. However, his dedication and loyalty to PSG have been evident throughout his career, and fans hope that he will continue to showcase his remarkable talent in the French capital for years to come.

As Mbappé joins an elite group of players in Ligue 1 history, football enthusiasts eagerly await his next move and anticipate the heights he can reach in the years ahead.