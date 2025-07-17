Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is no stranger to historic feats, but his latest streak came to an end Wednesday night as the team suffered a resounding 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati. For the first time in five MLS matches, Messi failed to score. His run of consecutive multi-goal games came to an abrupt halt.

Cincinnati struck first through Gerardo Valenzuela, who fired home a clinical finish in the opening half after a well-worked buildup. From that point on, the home side dominated possession, controlling the tempo and exposing cracks in Miami’s defense. Additionally, FC Cincinnati largely kept Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in check, limiting them to few clear chances. They deflected one effort and safely gathered another.

Things only got worse after the break. To start, Evander doubled the lead early in the second half. Minutes later, he struck again, putting the game out of reach and extending his own scoring streak to five straight matches. Furthermore, Miami’s struggles worsened with the early injury to starting goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. The injury forced Ustari off in the first half, thrusting backup Rocco Rios Novo into action to face relentless pressure.

After the match, head coach Javier Mascherano admitted that his side had been “outclassed from start to finish.” Moreover, he attributed the flat performance to mounting fatigue, citing a demanding schedule that has seen Inter Miami juggle league fixtures, Champions Cup matches, and preparations for the upcoming Leagues Cup.

The defeat snapped Inter Miami’s five-game unbeaten run and saw the team slide to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Cincinnati, meanwhile, climbed within striking distance of the conference lead, bolstered by a statement performance on home turf.

Now, the focus shifts to recovery. Inter Miami faces a quick turnaround. They have a weekend matchup against the New York Red Bulls. After that comes a rematch with FC Cincinnati, then the start of their Leagues Cup campaign. For Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, the challenge is clear: regroup, reset, and reignite the fire.