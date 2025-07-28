England can rejoice once again as they won the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro after beating Spain in a penalty shootout (1-1 full time, 3-1 PKs) on Sunday.

It marked the country's second straight title in the tournament, winning the last edition in 2022. This presents significant momentum as they prepare for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, showing themselves as a serious contender.

National team manager Sarina Wiegman reflected on the championship win after the match. She praised goalkeeper Hannah Hampton for her performance before complimenting everyone else for doing their part.

“Every player has their one story and journey and hers has been incredible,” Wiegman said of Hampton. “Starting the tournament and losing the first game, there was so much riding on every game, we had five finals. She had to step up and I think she has been amazing. It's a little bit like a fairytale to stop those two penalties in the final. I must admit that I always think this is the most chaotic and ridiculous one that we have played. We have players that have talent and the togetherness of this team is really, really incredible.”

“But we also have the belief that we can come back and the players say we can win by any means. We just never, ever give up. Today of course we had moments that we really had to fight to keep the ball out of our own net but I thought we also had some very good moments in the game. We have this togetherness — every player is also ready to come on the pitch and show up straight away. I'm just really grateful to be part of this team.”

What's next for England after 2025 Women's Euro win

England will continue to shine as one of the best national teams in the world, especially at the women's level.

Winning back-to-back Euros is no easy feat, which is a testament to how talented they are in many aspects. They had to find the equalizer after trailing 1-0 for over 30 minutes, getting it in the 57th minute from Alessia Russo. They did everything they needed to do prevent Spain from finding the game-winning goal, which was crucial as they were clutch in the penalty shootout, especially Hannah Hampton.

England will take the remainder of 2025 to schedule friendlies against other national teams. As for FIFA World Cup qualifiers, they will have to wait until March 2026. Until then, they can bask in championship glory as back-to-back champions of Europe.