FC Barcelona has secured another attacking threat, agreeing to a deal with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford on loan until June 30, 2026, per ESPN. The agreement includes an option for a permanent transfer, reportedly set at around €30 million ($34.9 million). Rashford, who will wear the No. 14 jersey, expressed excitement about his fresh start in Catalonia, calling Barcelona a club “where dreams come true.”

The move comes at a crucial point in Rashford’s career. Once regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young talents, the 27-year-old forward has struggled to find consistency in recent seasons, spending part of last year on loan at Aston Villa after falling out of favor at United. He had also been training separately from the first team in Manchester after coach Ruben Amorim made it clear he wasn’t in his plans. Now, Rashford gets the opportunity to reignite his career on one of football’s biggest stages.

A new piece for Barcelona’s loaded attack

Barcelona, the reigning LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Supercopa champions, already boasts an impressive attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski. Rashford’s arrival adds depth, versatility, and valuable experience to the front line as the team prepares for another demanding campaign.

The Catalan club initially targeted Spain international Nico Williams this summer, but his decision to sign a long-term extension with Athletic Bilbao redirected their attention toward Rashford. Despite having one of the most prolific attacks in Europe last season, Barcelona clearly wanted one more piece to maintain their competitive edge, especially as they aim to go deeper in the Champions League after falling to Inter Milan in the semifinals.

Rashford, who came through Manchester United’s youth system and debuted for the first team at 18 in 2016, now has a chance to revive his career while helping Barcelona chase more silverware. For both the player and the club, this deal has the potential to be transformative.